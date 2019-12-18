Cleveland hosts Charlotte on 6-game home skid

Charlotte Hornets (13-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (6-21, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 213.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to stop its 6-game home losing streak with a win against Charlotte.

The Cavaliers are 4-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 4.0.

The Hornets are 9-11 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.9 points per game while shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. Darius Garland is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets averaging 7.4 assists while scoring 19.4 points per game. Terry Rozier has averaged 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 35.7 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 102.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 52.4 percent shooting.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 102.2 points, 49 rebounds, 23 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (shoulder).

Hornets: Nicolas Batum: day to day (hand), P.J. Washington: out (finger).