Charlotte takes on conference foe Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (9-14, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets take on Devonte’ Graham and the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference play Friday.

Article continues below ...

The Hornets are 6-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 2-8 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers.

The Nets are 7-5 in conference games. Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference with 47.1 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 10.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 101-91 in the last matchup on Nov. 20. Allen led Brooklyn with 22 points, and Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham leads the Hornets averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.7 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. Rozier has averaged 3.6 assists and 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Spencer Dinwiddie has shot 42.4 percent and is averaging 20.8 points for the Nets. Garrett Temple has averaged three made 3-pointers and scored 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 108.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 103.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Hornets Injuries: None listed.

Nets Injuries: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: day to day (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).