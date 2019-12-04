Boston puts home win streak on the line against Miami

Miami Heat (14-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (14-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Miami looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Celtics are 9-2 in conference play. Boston ranks sixth in the league allowing only 104.5 points per game and holding opponents to 43.3 percent shooting.

The Heat are 9-1 in conference play. Miami averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 21.6 points per game while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown has averaged 7.1 rebounds and added 18.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.6 rebounds and averages 13.9 points. Jimmy Butler has averaged 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.7 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 111.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25 assists, eight steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 108.3 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart: day to day (abdomen), Gordon Hayward: out (left hand).

Heat Injuries: KZ Okpala: out (achilles), Goran Dragic: out (right groin strain).