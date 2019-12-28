Boston plays Toronto, aims for 6th straight victory

Toronto Raptors (21-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (22-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Celtics -6.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

The Celtics are 6-3 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Boston averages 46 rebounds per game and is 12-3 when outrebounding opponents.

The Raptors are 14-6 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is eighth in the league allowing just 106.8 points and holding opponents to 42.2 percent shooting.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Celtics defeated the Raptors 118-102 in their last matchup on Dec. 25. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points, and Fred VanVleet paced Toronto scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics with 3.7 made 3-pointers and averages 22.3 points while shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. Brown has averaged 23 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 56.0 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Kyle Lowry has shot 41.6 percent and is averaging 20.4 points for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka has averaged 13.8 points and added 8.8 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 109.3 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (finger), Robert Williams III: out (hip soreness), Marcus Smart: day to day (eye).

Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Norman Powell: out (shoulder), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (groin).