Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is closer to superstar status than you think

With each passing week, the Boston Celtics’ soon-to-be superstar keeps getting better and better.

Actually, it might be with each passing game.

Jayson Tatum is really young, but it hasn’t stopped him from being really good. Over the past month, he’s put together some of the most impressive individual performances in the NBA this season, all while carrying his team to a 9-2 record in February.

And while his point totals are usually the numbers that stick out initially, it’s the totals that Tatum creates in the win column that have him on the brink of superstar status.

That is not a meaningless statistic. That is proof that when Tatum is ballin’, he affects winning at a high level.

Further proof is that Boston is 9-10 on the season when Tatum scores less than 20 points.

Let’s just look at the last five games for example, in which Tatum is averaging 35.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

The Celtics are 4-1 in those five and their only loss was a 2-point defeat on the road against the NBA’s second best team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tatum had 41 in that game for good measure.

And some of the stuff he’s doing offensively is just nasty.

It’s gross.

Some would call it cruel, even.

That was from Wednesday night, when Tatum stopped off in Portland and delivered 33 to the Blazers.

Now, we know that we always get ahead of ourselves when it comes to young, up-and-coming stars.

We just get so excited for fresh blood!

Our Nick Wright, despite Tatum’s recent run, is not ready to crown him Larry Bird Jr. just yet.

Those numbers seem pretty convincing, Nick.

Then, he broke it down into tiers.

No one can argue with the LeBron tier, but there is some debate about the Russ Tier and Tatum Tier.

Sure, it’s never wise to pump a guy up before he is ready.

But this Tatum thing is no fluke.

Even the King sees it.

LeBron, you’re still the King for the foreseeable future.

But that hasn’t stopped the NBA from officially crowning its newest prince.