On This Day: Bob Cousy plays his last NBA game for the Boston Celtics

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, on a daily basis, we will revisit some of the most unforgettable games and sports moments in history. Welcome to On This Day.

When discussing iconic professional sports franchises, the Boston Celtics have to be one of the first mentioned.

Boston has an NBA-best 17 championship banners. Players such as Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce have donned the green and white.

And with Tuesday being St. Patrick’s Day, we felt it fitting to honor Celtic great Bob Cousy, who 57 years ago played his final game for the proud franchise.

March 17, 1963: Bob Cousy plays his final game as a Boston Celtic

When discussing the Boston Celtics dynasty of the 1950s and 1960s, Bill Russell is the first player that comes to mind, and rightfully so.

But Cousy was just as important, and his resume speaks volumes: he is a six-time NBA champion, league MVP, and a 13-time NBA All-Star.

In total, Cousy played 13 seasons in Boston. He finished with career averages of 18.5 points, 7.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 917 games.

Check out some of his game, which looks nothing like what we see in today’s NBA:

It was indeed a different game back then. Compare Cousy’s style with another great point guard that played for the Celtics – Kyrie Irving – and the difference nearly 60 years can make is evident.

In fact, not long ago, Cousy and Irving sat down to talk about their careers.

In his final game in Boston, Cousy scored 18 points and dished out nine assists. Unbeknownst to many, that night wasn’t Cousy’s final NBA game.

Six years later, during the 1969-70 season, Cousy played seven games for the Cincinnati Royals.

Still, he will never be associated with a team outside of Boston, and nearly 60 years later, he remains the greatest point guard to ever play for the Celtics.