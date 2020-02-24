Bill Russell reminded us of Kobe Bryant’s greatness on Sunday

The greatest rivalry in NBA history is the one between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

That rivalry was put into perspective on Sunday.

💜💛 @RealBillRussell pays tribute to Kobe Bryant (via @RealBillRussell) pic.twitter.com/k6WXNOwrXT Article continues below ... — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 23, 2020

Bill Russell is Mr. Celtic, and the late Kobe Bryant is arguably Mr. Laker. Both had immeasurable impacts on the winningest franchises in basketball.

On Sunday, Russell made headlines by putting the rivalry aside to honor his friend, a testament to the greatness of Kobe.

.@STAPLESCenter #Celtics vs Lakers I see everyone tweeting I am wearing @Lakers jersey. I would do anything to honor #KobeAndGianna I am always a @celtics We had a deeper connection 2+4 does = 6. We had much Love & respect for one another! @NBA #MambaForever #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/BIAWFULJyi — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) February 23, 2020

Note to Mr. Russell: Don’t ever feel the need to explain yourself.

You are the definition of a class act.

Bill Russell wearing purple and gold in honor of Kobe Bryant 🍀 pic.twitter.com/PiI2GloYn0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 23, 2020

Russell wasn’t the only Celtic to remember Bryant on Sunday.

💜💛 The @celtics honored Kobe Bryant ahead of today's game (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/A3vD8Grk1p — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 23, 2020

Kobe’s memorial service will be held at STAPLES Center on Monday, and over the past week, some of Bryant’s greatest rivals have continued to show respect to the Mamba.

Dwyane Wade – Mr. Heat – leaned on Kobe during his jersey retirement speech on Saturday night.

"In the words of my friend, the late Kobe Bryant – 'the most important thing is to try and inspire others so they can be great at whatever they want to do.' I hope I have inspired you. "@DwyaneWade thanks Heat Nation #L3GACY (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/lxoqRcXRYP — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 23, 2020

Wade – who once broke Kobe’s nose in an All-Star Game – shared a moment with NBA great Allen Iverson at last Sunday’s All-Star Game.

.@dwyanewade and @alleniverson shared a heartfelt moment after the NBA All-Star Game's tribute to Kobe Bryant 🙏 (via coachjhoward/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/gD4JJMfRJd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2020

Iverson and Kobe shared arguably the fiercest on-court rivalry in the history of both of their careers.

Remember this?

In Game 2 of the 2001 Finals, AI and Kobe went at it. The competition between these two was always fun to watch 🍿 pic.twitter.com/dvCnAKX6jr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 8, 2019

One of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

Today, Iverson is one of Kobe’s staunchest supporters.

.@alleniverson will never forget those moments on the court with Kobe at All-Star Weekend. The 11-time All-Star reflects on the Mamba's legacy. For more, watch the full #DontAtMe episode with @ROSGO21 and @spidadmitchell: https://t.co/D6MfIBueqw pic.twitter.com/dgiAdfjXzN — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 16, 2020

Another of Kobe’s greatest rivals was Tony Allen, a man that Bryant deemed the toughest defender he ever faced.

.@aa000G9 on Kobe calling him the toughest defender he ever faced: "He's probably my Michael Jordan. To see that he actually said that about me kinda surprised me. We never talked on the court, we were always at each other's head." pic.twitter.com/pJIWyxKFYH — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 21, 2020

As much as Kobe respected Allen, the former Memphis Grizzlies guard respected Bryant even more.

.@aa000G9 on what made Kobe so tough: "His relentlessness, his mentality to seek and destroy. He comes to the game and some days he might not even dap you. Anytime his jaw gets tight, you know he's trying to shoot at least 25 attempts." pic.twitter.com/L8SG3zestB — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 21, 2020

Allen’s only regret is he didn’t get to speak to Kobe more after their careers ended.

.@aa000G9 shares the only conversation he ever had with Kobe off the court: "I told him that he meant the world to me." pic.twitter.com/VOhu3D8i5z — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 21, 2020

Going back to Sunday’s game, other members of the Celtics, making their first visit to STAPLES since Kobe’s passing, paid their respects to the late Lakers legend.

For Kobe 💜💛 Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two Celtics wearing purple to honor The Mamba. pic.twitter.com/Y0AmvkFNnH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2020

Even though the Lakers won, Tatum – a protege of Bryant’s – scored 41 points, surely with Kobe on his mind.

Remember, Jayson Tatum grew close to Kobe, who mentored and coached him. Don't underestimate how inspired he is to honor Kobe with a great game in Kobe's house today. He has 19 at half and has been on a Kobe-esque run since Kobe's passing. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 23, 2020

True greatness is earning the respect of your greatest rivals.

And Kobe did just that.