Beal and the Wizards host the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (14-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (20-33, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup against Cleveland. He ranks fifth in the league averaging 29.1 points per game.

The Wizards are 14-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.6 points while shooting 46.4 percent.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 1-24 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wizards won 124-112 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Beal led Washington with 36 points, and Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 29.1 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Ian Mahinmi has averaged six rebounds and added 6.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 19.8 points and has added 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Andre Drummond has averaged 16.5 points and added 14.5 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 112.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, seven steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points on 51.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Anzejs Pasecniks: day to day (hip), Thomas Bryant: day to day (foot), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Cavaliers: Ante Zizic: out (illness), Kevin Love: day to day (achilles).