The NBA’s restart in Orlando at the end of this month could be unlike anything in sports history.

At stake: a championship, of course, but also the order for the 2020 NBA Draft, which will be held October 16.

The teams that weren’t invited to Florida are already locked into the eight best odds to win the lottery. Meanwhile, squads like the Suns and Wizards could go from lottery-bound to the postseason, or vice-versa for someone like the Grizzlies or Nets.

It all starts shaking out in just 29 days. Until then, here is our latest mock, based on the current standings.