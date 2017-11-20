Show Transcript Hide Transcript

RICK ALLEN: Two laps of racing to go as Martin Truex Jr. is looking for his first championship. I mentioned earlier, Barney Visser, owner of the team-- a heart attack, surgery, watching from home. Longtime girlfriend of Martin Truex Jr. has continued to battle cancer. Sherry Pollex watching intently as they come to the final lap.

One lap to go, presented by Credit One Bank. The gap-- still a half a second. Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch-- running 1 and 2-- for the final time they'll go down the backstretch. Martin Truex Jr.-- 12 years in the Cup series and his roller coaster career is finally reaching a peak putting an exclamation point on a near perfect season.

COLE PEARN: You're the 2017 champion, baby.

RICK ALLEN: Martin Truex Jr. is the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup--

COLE PEARN: You're the champion, baby. Woo!

RICK ALLEN: --Series Champion.

- [SCREAM] Yes!

COLE PEARN: Turn him in.

[CROWD CHEERING]

PA: --about to get on [INAUDIBLE] the front straightaway An amazing race, another classic here at the Homestead Miami Speedway. It looked like Kyle Busch had the car to beat with 15 laps to go. He tried but could never get by the 78 car. Kevin Harvick coming home in the fourth spot.

[ENGINE ROARING]

RICK ALLEN: This moment presented by Sunoco, fueling victories all season long. And this might be one of the best burnouts we'll ever see.

[ENGINE ROARING]

[CROWD CHEERING]

PA: And Martin will climb out here in a moment. He will greet the race fans as the crew will join him on the frontstretch.

RICK ALLEN: Martin Truex Jr. Cole Pearn makes it to him.

[CHEERING]

Reality hitting now Martin Truex Jr. what he has accomplished

[CHEERING]