Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- After today's race, you know, Larry-- we've walked away from Texas before and we've called Kevin Harvick, runner up. Now we have to have some new names for him.

- Well, I think we've had some new names for him for several years. We've called him The Closer. We have called him Mr. Where-did-he-come-from. I think he lived up to all of those nicknames today.

- And now we just call him winner. Let's see how it all unfolded in the Lone Star State. At the start of the race, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch made contact. Both came to pit road. But, Larry, this a bigger problem for Brad since he wasn't locked in.

ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, at this point, after coming to pit road, he was one lap down-- fought all day to get that lap back-- ended up finishing fifth.

ANNOUNCER 2: Jimmy Johnson made a second pit stop under green-- reported a tire rub-- goes two laps down.

ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, we talked to him on race day. He sounded a little bit optimistic. But just what a horrible day for the guy that just dominated Texas in the past.

ANNOUNCER 2: Here's lap 70, and sign of things to come, as Kevin Harvick passes Kyle Larson for the lead.

ANNOUNCER 1: Just seemed like all day long, Kevin Harvick in that Ford car had good speed on the long run.

ANNOUNCER 2: So he was able to come around and win stage number one. But there was a bigger prize to be won.

ANNOUNCER 1: Of course, this was his six stage win of the season-- certainly come at the right time.

ANNOUNCER 2: So here comes Kyle Larson-- who is now a non-playoff driver. He was leading stage number two, but he put Jimmy Johnson three laps down.

ANNOUNCER 1: Just insult to injury. And, you know, they just never got that 48 car any better. Ended up finishing 27th.

ANNOUNCER 2: One of the favorites heading into this race was Kyle Larson-- the 42. He was able to win stage number two.

ANNOUNCER 1: Well, it was a mile and a half track. And we know he's run well all year long even though we've not won at a mile and a half. But he gets his fifth stage win of the year.

ANNOUNCER 2: So, Dale Earnhardt Jr. got his first win at Texas. This is probably his last run here in any race car, and here he goes.

ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, he had maybe a top 10 to top 15 run. They went to the garage area. The left front hub burn out. They went back out on the race track-- finished 35th-- and his last start at Texas.

ANNOUNCER 2: So here's something we're used to seeing on the mile and a half racetrack-- Martin Truex, Jr., passes Matt Kenseth for the lead.

ANNOUNCER 1: But Matt Kenseth-- they had some interesting strategy with this 20 car all day long. Good to see him running up front. Got a top 5 finish-- ended up finishing fourth.

ANNOUNCER 2: So here's a strategy for you-- we have some pit stops under caution. Denny Hamlin takes two tires. Martin Truex takes four tires, but fell to fourth place.

ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, what happened-- Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kasey Kahne changed two tires only. Everyone else took four. But I think, as we got into the run, those four fresh tires prevailed.

ANNOUNCER 2: Lap 283-- another tough break for Kyle Larson.

ANNOUNCER 1: Boy, including that engine failure at Kansas, that's three consecutive DNS for Kyle Larson. But I think this all stimulated from a loose wheel issue earlier.

ANNOUNCER 2: So, tough break for Kyle. He was OK after that hard hit at the restart. Martin Truex, Jr., was able to pass Denny Hamlin for the lead.

ANNOUNCER 1: What a difference a repaving-- a reconfiguration-- is made. You should never want to start on the outside. But Martin Truex, Jr., made it work every restart throughout the race.

ANNOUNCER 2: So this is late in the race, Larry, with 10 laps to go-- something you don't always see.

ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, Kevin Harvick, in that 4, he just sitting back there waiting on Martin Truex, Jr., to make a mistake. With about 9 and 1/2 laps to go, he did. And Harvick just drove by him on the outside.

ANNOUNCER 2: So many times, the runner up. So many great runs. But this time you can call Kevin Harvick a winner as he comes around and takes the checkered flag for the first time in those 30 tries at Texas.