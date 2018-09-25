Radioactive: Richmond – “He did that (expletive) on purpose too.”
Check out all the best scanner audio from the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.
ANNOUNCER: Here at Richmond Raceway.
ANNOUNCER: Regular season, that's over. We are looking at a playoff. Here we are, round one, race number two, and a lot on the line.
ANNOUNCER: Three quarter mile race track. It's a night race. These people are jacked up.
ANNOUNCER: From a driver's standpoint, I got to believe the pressure's on.
ANNOUNCER: (ON INTERCOM) Drivers, start your engines.
CREW: Fire it up.
ANNOUNCER: Kyle Busch, a back of the pack start tonight here at Richmond.
ANNOUNCER: Harvick jumps out and leads into turn one.
DRIVER: Oh, for the fifth time, how about this? [INAUDIBLE] MPJ.
CREW: Four tires. Come in there.
ANNOUNCER: Green flag goes back in the air. Chase Elliott will try to get away, Kevin Harvick alongside.
ANNOUNCER: 124 laps to go at Richmond Raceway with Brad Keselowski leading.
ANNOUNCER: Kyle Busch has taken the lead.
ANNOUNCER: Kyle Bush, who is at the front of the field, he is pulling away.
ANNOUNCER: Who will come to pit road next and how these strategies will work out as the laps continue to wind down.
ANNOUNCER: Pit road is open and, as expected, here they come.
ANNOUNCER: Kyle Bush, easily come out first. Then it's going to be Kevin Harvick.
ANNOUNCER: 13 cars on the lead lap. 67 to go. Green flag goes back in the air.
ANNOUNCER: Two of the best in the business who have been bare knuckling it a bit over the last five or six laps.
ANNOUNCER: All the way around, they go wheel the wheel, two, even three wide.
ANNOUNCER: Kyle takes the lead on the back straightaway.
ANNOUNCER: Kyle Busch now Rovel proof. He sweeps the two cup races at Richmond in 2018.
