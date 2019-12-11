Ken Rosenthal: Gerrit Cole’s dominance convinced Yankees to be big spenders again

Video Details

In recent years, the Yankees have resisted handing out huge contracts to big-name free agents, but after falling in the ALCS in 2017 and 2019, the Bronx Bombers finally felt it was once again time to break out their checkbooks and inked pitcher Gerrit Cole to a record nine-year, $324 million deal.

More Videos »