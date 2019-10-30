Juan Soto upper deck shot gives Nationals 3-2 lead in World Series Game 6
Nationals 21-year-old phenom Juan Soto took Justin Verlander deep to the upper deck in right center to give Washington a 3-2 lead over Houston in the fifth inning.
