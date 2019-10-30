Alex Bregman’s no-doubt homer gives Astros early lead in World Series Game 6
Video Details
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman launched a moonshot into the Crawford boxes at Minute Maid Park to give Houston a 2-1 first inning lead over the Nationals in Game 6 of the World Series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879