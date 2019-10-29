Re-live Justin Verlander’s last closeout World Series Game 6 start

Last time Justin Verlander took the mound for Game 6 of a World Series with a chance to help the Astros win the Fall Classic, he gave up two sixth inning runs and got tagged with the loss. Take a look back as Verlander prepares once again to take the mound in a potential clinching World Series Game 6 Tuesday night.

