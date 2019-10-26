2018 World Series Game 3 18-inning thriller: Looking back one year later
Video Details
One year ago, the Dodgers and Red Sox played 18 innings in Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. Here's a look back at the Fall Classic game Max Muncy ended with a thrilling walk-off home run.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879