Juan Soto’s big night has Nationals in front of Astros in Game 1 of World Series
Video Details
Washington OF Juan Soto hit a 2-run double off Gerrit Cole, stretching the Nationals lead to 5-2 in Game 1 of the World Series. Soto had previously taken Cole deep for a solo home run.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879