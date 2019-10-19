Yankees get to Justin Verlander early to force an ALCS Game 6
The Yankees homered twice and tagged Justin Verlander for four runs in the first inning to grab a 4-1 ALCS Game 5 win, which sends the series back to Houston with New York down 3-2.
