Gerrit Cole continues historic run, Astros claim 2-1 ALCS lead over Yankees
Astros ace Gerrit Cole has now gone 25 straight starts without losing. His latest outing saw him go seven shutout innings in the Bronx Zoo, helping Houston take a 2-1 ALCS lead over New York, two wins from a trip to the World Series.
