Aaron Judge two-run blast gives Yankees 2-1 lead in ALCS Game 2
Video Details
Aaron Judge blasted a two-run homer in the fourth inning, the Yankees' first hit of the game. His two RBI were his first of the postseason and the mammoth shot flipped a 1-0 Yankee deficit into a 2-1 lead.
