Max Scherzer shuts down Cardinals, gives Nationals commanding 2-0 NLCS lead
Video Details
Nationals ace Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Washington once again shut down a suddenly dormant St. Louis offense, which has scored just one run in two NLCS games. The series heads back to the nation's capital for Games 3-5.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879