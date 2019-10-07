Braves heroes Dansby Swanson and Adam Duvall re-live NLDS-defining rally

Dansby Swanson and Adam Duvall both provided two-out base hits in the ninth inning of NLDS Game 3 to flip a potential 1-0 Braves loss into a 3-1 Braves win. The two heroes re-lived their heroics after the game.

