Sean Rodriguez walk-off home run caps Phillies come-from-behind win over Pirates
Video Details
The Phillies scored three in the eighth and forced extra innings with the Pirates. In the 11th inning, Sean Rodriguez delivered the knockout punch, a walk-off home run giving Philly a 6-5 win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618