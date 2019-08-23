Gleyber Torres joins Joe DiMaggio as only 22-and-under Yankees with 30+ homers in season
Gleyber Torres hit two more home runs in a losing effort, giving him his 30th and 31st of the season. He joins Joe DiMaggio as the only Yankees 22 or younger to club 30+ homers in a year.
