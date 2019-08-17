Kris Bryant’s 25th home run helps Cubs to much-needed win over Pirates
Video Details
Kris Bryant broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run, his 25th of the year, and helped the Cubs to a 2-0 win over the Pirates.
