Giants climb above .500 behind Mike Yastrzemski’s three-homer night
Mike Yastrzemski launched three home runs including a go-ahead shot in the 11th in a Giants win over the D'Backs as San Francisco moved back above .500 and firmly into the NL wild card race.
