Athletics hit three home runs in 7-0 rout of White Sox
The Oakland Athletics crushed three home runs in a 7-0 win over the Chicago White Sox to force a tie with the Tampa Bay Rays for the second wild card spot. Matt Chapman, Stephen Piscotty and Chad Pinder all hit home runs for the A’s.
