Gio Urshela starts the scoring for Yankees with solo home run against Red Sox
Video Details
New York Yankees infielder Gio Urshela crushed a home run to right center against the Boston Red Sox to give the Bronx Bombers an early 1-0 lead in Fenway.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618