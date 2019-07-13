Athletics start fast with a seven-run 1st inning
The Oakland Athletics start fast against the Chicago White Sox with a seven-run 1st inning. Four different players on the A's drove in runs, including Franklin Barreto who hit a three-run home run, his second of the year.
