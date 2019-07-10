Mic’d up Freddie Freeman chats with FOX crew during entire at bat at MLB All-Star Game
Video Details
Freddie Freeman is mic'd up at the MLB All-Star Game and chatted with Joe Buck and John Smoltz in the FOX booth during his entire at bat in the first inning of the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618