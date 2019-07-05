Cody Bellinger belts 30th home run in win over Padres
Video Details
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-0. Cody Bellinger belts his 30th home run, which is the most ever by a Dodger before the All-Star break.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618