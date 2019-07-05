Gary Sanchez extends Yankees lead in 10th inning with a monster shot
The New York Yankees needed 10 innings to take care of the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3. Gary Sanchez crushes a 10th inning home run into the upper deck to extend the lead.
