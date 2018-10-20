A-Rod and Dontrelle Willis demonstrate Josh Hader’s deception on the mound
Alex Rodriguez and Dontrelle Willis breakdown Josh Hader’s deception on the mound. They compare Hader to Andrew Miller, Chris Sale and a young Dontrelle.
