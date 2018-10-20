David Freese takes Wade Miley deep in first at-bat of Game 6
Video Details
David Freese goes deep on Wade Miley's 5th pitch to give LA a 1-0 lead in Game 6 of NLCS
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices