Watch the best 60 seconds from Brewers-Dodgers Game 4 to get hyped for NLCS Game 5 | #October60
Video Details
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
-
Watch the best 60 seconds from the Los Angeles Dodgers' walk-off victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS. Series tied, 2-2.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices