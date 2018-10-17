Cody Bellinger delivers 13th inning walk-off as the Dodgers to tie the NLCS at 2-2
Video Details
Watch Cody Bellinger drive in the winning run in the 13th inning of Game 4 of the NLCS. Series tied, 2-2.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices