Manny Machado breaks open lead with 3-run home run in Game 4
Manny Macahdo’s 3-run home run widens the Los Angeles Dodgers lead against the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS.
JOHN SMOLTZ: On another 1-2 from Sobatka. He gets a fastball and yanks it in the air, deep down the left field line. It's gone! Manny Machado breaks it open with a 3-run shot.
