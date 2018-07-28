Marcell Ozuna launches grand slam to give the Cardinals a win over the Cubs
Marcell Ozuna smashes a grand slam off Jose Quintana to open up a 5-0 lead in the 1st inning.
ANNOUNCER 1: Third time the count has run full, already three batters this inning. Ozuna with a drive into left center. Grand slamma! 5-0 Cardinals!
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, I guess Ozuna saw this one. It was a curve ball, 3-2.
