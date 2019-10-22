World Series set to begin with Houston hosting Washington in Game 1

Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (107-55, first in the NL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.93 ERA in regular season) Houston: Gerrit Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA in regular season)

BOTTOM LINE: Gerrit Cole and Houston will host Washington in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Astros are 60-21 on their home turf. Houston has a team batting average of .208 this postseason, Jose Altuve has lead them with an average of .349, including eight extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Nationals have gone 43-38 away from home. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .315 this postseason, Anthony Rendon leads them with an OBP of .465, including five extra base hits and seven RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman lead the Astros with 41 home runs and hit .296.

Juan Soto lead the Nationals with 34 home runs and had a batting average of .282.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm).