Washington will look to even series with Los Angeles in Game 2

Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (1-0, .00 ERA) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE: Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles will host Washington in Game 2 of the NLDS.

The Dodgers are 59-22 in home games. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .333 is sixth in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an OBP of .386.

The Nationals are 43-38 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .319.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 170 hits and has 115 RBIs. Corey Seager is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 81 extra base hits and is slugging .598. Trea Turner has 14 hits and is batting .341 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Dodgers Injuries: Scott Alexander: (forearm), Tyler White: (upper back).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).