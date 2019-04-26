Stewart and the Tigers take on division foe Chicago

Detroit Tigers (12-12, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (9-14, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (1-2, 2.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Chicago and Detroit will play on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are 5-6 against the rest of their division. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .318, last in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .405.

The Tigers have gone 6-5 against division opponents. Detroit has hit 14 home runs this season, last in the league. Gordon Beckham leads them with three while slugging .730.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yoan Moncada leads the White Sox with 13 extra base hits and is batting .309. Jose Abreu is 11-for-39 with five doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Goodrum leads the Tigers with 10 extra base hits and is batting .247. Christin Stewart is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Tigers: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: day-to-day (elbow), Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).