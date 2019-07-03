Sale expected to start for the Red Sox against Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (45-40, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (32-54, fourth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (3-7, 3.82 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

The Blue Jays are 10-18 against the rest of their division. Toronto is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Freddy Galvis leads the team with 41 total runs batted in.

The Red Sox are 25-18 on the road. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .341 is second in the MLB. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with an OBP of .389. The Red Sox won the last meeting 10-6. David Price recorded his sixth victory and Rafael Devers went 4-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for Boston. Trent Thornton registered his sixth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 15 home runs and has 38 RBIs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 19 hits and is batting .463 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 18 home runs and has 47 RBIs. Christian Vazquez is 11-for-33 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .294 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .335 batting average, 6.92 ERA

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (shoulder), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad).