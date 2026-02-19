Mets To Have Bobby Valentine Disguise Night ft. 15,000 Fake Mustache-Glasses

That won't necessarily be Bobby Valentine behind the sunglasses and fake mustache at Citi Field this summer.

Among several promotions the New York Mets announced Thursday is a Bobby Valentine Disguise Night on May 29, inspired by what the former manager donned to return to the dugout after being ejected from a game in 1999. The giveaway for the first 15,000 fans will be a mustache-glasses getup similar to what was worn by Valentine.

"I love it!," Valentine wrote in a text to The Associated Press about the planned giveaway.

While Valentine went 536-467 as the Mets manager from 1996-2002, and helped guide them to the 2000 World Series, he is perhaps best remembered for his dugout disguise. The now 75-year-old former manager has even played into that over the years.

When Valentine was introduced during the Mets' Old-Timers' Day in 2022, he came out donning a fake mustache, drawing a loud chuckle from the crowd at Citi Field.

During a television broadcast of a Mets game at the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, Valentine did an in-game interview in the Angels' booth wearing a disguise.

It was on June 9, 1999, that the excitable Valentine was ejected from a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was tossed in the 12th inning but returned to the dugout with a fake mustache fashioned from eye black and sunglasses for the rest of the 4-and-a-half-hour game that the Mets won in 14 innings.

Valentine was later suspended for two games and fined $5,000 for the stunt.

Reporting by The Associated Press.