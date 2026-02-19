Major League Baseball
Mets To Have Bobby Valentine Disguise Night ft. 15,000 Fake Mustache-Glasses
Major League Baseball

Mets To Have Bobby Valentine Disguise Night ft. 15,000 Fake Mustache-Glasses

Published Feb. 19, 2026 5:21 p.m. ET

That won't necessarily be Bobby Valentine behind the sunglasses and fake mustache at Citi Field this summer.

Among several promotions the New York Mets announced Thursday is a Bobby Valentine Disguise Night on May 29, inspired by what the former manager donned to return to the dugout after being ejected from a game in 1999. The giveaway for the first 15,000 fans will be a mustache-glasses getup similar to what was worn by Valentine.

"I love it!," Valentine wrote in a text to The Associated Press about the planned giveaway.

While Valentine went 536-467 as the Mets manager from 1996-2002, and helped guide them to the 2000 World Series, he is perhaps best remembered for his dugout disguise. The now 75-year-old former manager has even played into that over the years.

When Valentine was introduced during the Mets' Old-Timers' Day in 2022, he came out donning a fake mustache, drawing a loud chuckle from the crowd at Citi Field.

During a television broadcast of a Mets game at the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, Valentine did an in-game interview in the Angels' booth wearing a disguise.

It was on June 9, 1999, that the excitable Valentine was ejected from a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was tossed in the 12th inning but returned to the dugout with a fake mustache fashioned from eye black and sunglasses for the rest of the 4-and-a-half-hour game that the Mets won in 14 innings.

Valentine was later suspended for two games and fined $5,000 for the stunt.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bruce Meyer Reportedly Voted New Executive Director of MLBPA in Unanimous Vote

Bruce Meyer Reportedly Voted New Executive Director of MLBPA in Unanimous Vote

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes