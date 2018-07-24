Red Sox aim to beat Orioles again behind healthy Pomeranz

BALTIMORE — The Boston Red Sox have experienced little trouble when playing the Baltimore Orioles so far this season, and they’re hoping to continue finding success when the two teams meet Tuesday night at Camden Yards.

Boston scored a 5-3 victory over Baltimore Monday night in the opener of the three-game series. The Red Sox now have a 10-1 record against the Orioles in 2018.

Drew Pomeranz (1-3, 6.81 ERA) will come back from the disabled list to start for Boston on Tuesday night. He last pitched May 31 and has been out ever since due to left biceps tendinitis followed by a neck problem.

The left-hander has a 2-4 career record against the Orioles with a 4.01 ERA.

Pomeranz will go against rookie right-hander Yefry Ramirez (0-3, 3.09). This will be his fifth major league start and sixth appearance since coming up to Baltimore recently.

Ramirez has pitched well in most of his appearances and pushed fellow rookie David Hess out of the starting rotation and back to the minors. The right-hander made his major league debut versus Boston on June 13, giving up three runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

The Red Sox scored a 5-1 victory that day, but Ramirez has caught the attention of Orioles manager Buck Showalter, a reason the rookie’s been getting regular starts.

Ramirez has an 0-1 career mark against the Red Sox with a 6.23 ERA.

The Orioles and Showalter will have some tough decisions in the final days of this month before the July 31 trade deadline. Many expect Baltimore to trade players like Zach Britton, Adam Jones and possibly others such as Brad Brach.

Showalter said that the way he puts players out of the field will depend upon several issues.

“There’s a lot of different things,” Showalter told MASN.com. “You’ve got a responsibility to the game, but I’ve got as big a responsibility to the Orioles and our fans. So there’s a lot of things that go through my mind every night during the course of a game, trying to do what’s best. Even making a lineup out.”

Many feel that Britton, the team’s closer, could be traded in the coming days. The question also is what might happen with Jones — would he get traded for the rest of the season and then possibly sign a contract with Baltimore in the offseason?

The Orioles are coming into this game with the worst record in baseball at 28-73 — and trying to break a four-game losing streak.

The Red Sox, clearly one of the top teams in baseball with a record of 71-31, are keeping their eyes open for any extra help they can get.

However, manager Alex Cora made it clear that Boston will not shake up its main group of players in looking to make a move.

“Whatever we do, whatever happens, we are going to keep the core, which is very important,” Cora told reporters on Monday. “I don’t see too many people anxious about it. Probably they talk about it, but there’s not a guy that has come up to me and been like, ‘Hey, man, what’s going on?’ “