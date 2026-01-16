Major League Baseball
J.T. Realmuto Reportedly Agrees to $45 million, 3-year Deal to Stay with Phillies
Major League Baseball

J.T. Realmuto Reportedly Agrees to $45 million, 3-year Deal to Stay with Phillies

Updated Jan. 16, 2026 2:35 p.m. ET

Veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed to a $45 million, three-year contract to stay with the Philadelphia Phillies, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Realmuto can earn an additional $5 million annually in bonuses, the person said.

A three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, Realmuto made his decision a month after designated hitter Kyle Schwarber also chose to remain with the Phillies, agreeing to a $150 million, five-year deal.

Realmuto, who turns 35 in March, hit .257 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs in 134 games last year, when he tied for the major league lead with 132 games at catcher. He was in the final season of a $115.5 million, five-year contract.

Realmuto has a .270 career batting average with 180 homers and 677 RBIs in 12 seasons with the Miami Marlins (2014-18) and Phillies.

Philadelphia also reached deals this offseason with right-hander Brad Keller ($22 million for two years) and outfielder Adolis Garcia ($10 million for one year).

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Philadelphia Phillies
J.T. Realmuto
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 MLB Free Agent Signings, Trades: Mets Give Bichette $126M Deal; Realmuto Stays

2026 MLB Free Agent Signings, Trades: Mets Give Bichette $126M Deal; Realmuto Stays

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Image Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes