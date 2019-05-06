Pomeranz, Giants to take on DeSclafani, Reds on Monday

San Francisco Giants (15-19, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-20, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Drew Pomeranz (1-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco can secure a series win with a victory over Cincinnati.

The Reds are 8-8 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .293.

The Giants are 8-10 on the road. San Francisco has hit 29 home runs as a team this season. Kevin Pillar leads the club with five, averaging one every 20.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 14 extra base hits and is batting .241. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-39 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 33 hits and is batting .270. Joe Panik is 9-for-38 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants: 5-5, .233 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Giants Injuries: Derek Holland: 10-day IL (finger), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (shoulder), Erik Kratz: 10-day IL (hamstring).