Brewers Star Jacob Misiorowski's 2026 Season By The Numbers

"The Miz" has a different meaning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski wowed the baseball scene in 2025 and has taken his game to the next level through his first 13 starts of the 2026 MLB season. Here's the budding superstar's 2026 campaign by the numbers:

0A: Misiorowski has pitched a shutout in six of his last seven starts.

0B: He hasn't given up a run in the second inning.

0.23: Misiorowski had an 0.23 ERA in May. You read that correctly.

0.69: Misiorowski has struggled in the fifth inning this season, where he has a recorded a combined 0.69 ERA (believe it or not, that was indeed sarcasm).

1: Misiorowski's 1.50 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 2.23 expected ERA and 2.21 expected FIP (fielding independent pitching) are all first in MLB.

1.01: He has a 1.01 ERA in road outings (six of Misiorowski's 13 starts have come away from Milwaukee).

1.38: Misiorowski has a 1.38 ERA in the first, third and fourth innings.

2.5: Opponents have a combined 2.5% barrel percentage against Misiorowski, which ranks in the 96th percentile of MLB, according to Statcast.

3: He has surrendered no more than three runs in a start this season.

3.3: Misiorowski's 3.3 WAR (wins above replacement) is third among pitchers.

4.6: He's giving up just 0.46 home runs per nine innings, which is fourth in MLB

7: Misiorowski has pitched through the seventh inning in four of his last five starts.

10: He has totaled double-digit strikeouts in five outings.

13: Misiorowski has given up just 13 earned runs.

37.8: Misiorowski has a 37.8% whiff percentage, which is in the 98th percentile of MLB, per Statcast.

41: He has given up just 41 hits.

62.7: Misiorowski is throwing his four-seamer 62.7% of the time, per Statcast.

100: Misiorowski leads MLB with a 100 mph average fastball velocity, according to FanGraphs.

102: In a May 8 start at home against the New York Yankees, Misiorowski began the game with 10 consecutive pitches that were thrown at least 102 mph.

103.7: On June 6 against the Rockies, Misiorowski threw a 103.7 mph pitch, the fastest on record by a starter in the StatCast era that started in 2008, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

116: His 116 strikeouts lead the sport.

151: Opponents are hitting a combined .151 against Misiorowski, the lowest batting average against a pitcher in MLB.

191: His 1.91 FIP is second in the sport.

274: Misiorowski's 274 ERA+ is second in MLB.