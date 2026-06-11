Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Exits Early Against Pirates Due to Left Knee Inflammation

The Los Angeles Dodgers are cruising atop the National League West with an eight-game cushion, but they may have to navigate a brief scare involving Shohei Ohtani. The two-way superstar was removed from Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He was diagnosed with left knee inflammation after being pinch-hit for in the seventh inning.

Ohtani hit his 13th home run of the season in the third inning and also added a single and two walks, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances. It was not immediately clear when he first began to feel discomfort in his knee.

This isn’t the first injury scare Ohtani has dealt with this season after previously dealing with a right-hand injury. He was briefly removed from a late May game after being hit on the right hand by a pitch and was diagnosed with a bruise, though he did not miss any time.

His status will be worth monitoring moving forward, as he’s not only been a key presence in the middle of the Dodgers’ lineup but also an important part of the rotation. Ohtani has firmly put himself in the Cy Young conversation this season with his mound performance.

Ohtani has posted a 6-2 record with a 1.06 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP, along with 73 strikeouts in 67.1 innings pitched this season. There is no timetable for his return to the field, but manager Dave Roberts did not sound concerned about Ohtani missing an extended period of time.

"Not high," Roberts said of his concern. "I think we try to be smart about it. Talked to the trainer and said he had a behind-the-knee, little hamstring…Just wanted to be smart and not push it."