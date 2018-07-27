Phillies get INF Cabrera from Mets for pitching prospect

CINCINNATI (AP) The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera from the New York Mets on Friday for Double-A right-hander Franklyn Kilome.

Cabrera was hitting .277 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs as the Mets’ second baseman. The 32-year-old Cabrera was a two-time All-Star shortstop for Cleveland earlier in his career.

New York saves the remaining $2,883,065 of Cabrera’s $8.25 million salary, which is assumed by the Phillies. He is eligible for free agency after the season.

In the middle of a disappointing season, the Mets traded closer Jeurys Familia to Oakland last weekend and saved $3,025,134 of his $7,925,000 salary.

Cabrera split his time at second base, third base and shortstop last year with the Mets. He has started only at second this season. He had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs in Thursday night’s 12-6 win over Pittsburgh.

The 23-year-old Kilome was 4-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 19 starts for Reading in the Double-A Eastern League.

Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said several teams were interested in Cabrera as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approached.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball